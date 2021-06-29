10 vehicles engulfed in flames after multiple cylinders explode in Lahore

 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Ahmed Faraz

LAHORE: Several gas cylinders kept at a shop in the city's Garden Town exploded on Tuesday resulting in massive destruction to property nearby, besides injury to one person, who got badly burned.

As per rescue officials, multiple cylinders exploded intermittently in a shop situated in Barkat Market, which caused a fire in the shop and damaged its roof.

The officials said the multiple explosions resulted in 10 vehicles being engulfed in flames, besides several windows in buildings adjacent to the shop shattering.

The Lahore commissioner said that there were no casualties, however, and that the fire was brought under control.

