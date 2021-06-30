'General Hospital' star Stuart Damon dies at 84

Stuart Damon's son confirmed his death and opened up about his love for his character on the soap opera

American actor Stuart Damon, known best for his role in soap opera General Hospital, passed away at the age of 84.

The news was confirmed by the actor’s son Christopher who spoke Los Angeles station ABC7 and opened up about his father’s love for his character on the soap opera.

“He loved playing Alan and was always so appreciative of that role and that job. It was his passion,” said Damon’s son.

The actor, born in Brooklyn in 1937, had suffered from renal failure for several years.

Some of his most renowned works include, The Boys From Syracuse, Irma La Douce, Do I Hear a Waltz? and Cinderella.