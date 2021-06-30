 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Web Desk

'General Hospital' star Stuart Damon dies at 84

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Stuart Damons son confirmed his death and opened up about his love for his character on the soap opera
Stuart Damon's son confirmed his death and opened up about his love for his character on the soap opera

American actor Stuart Damon, known best for his role in soap opera General Hospital, passed away at the age of 84.

The news was confirmed by the actor’s son Christopher who spoke Los Angeles station ABC7 and opened up about his father’s love for his character on the soap opera.

“He loved playing Alan and was always so appreciative of that role and that job. It was his passion,” said Damon’s son.

The actor, born in Brooklyn in 1937, had suffered from renal failure for several years.

Some of his most renowned works include, The Boys From Syracuse, Irma La Douce, Do I Hear a Waltz? and Cinderella

More From Entertainment:

Marvel buffs in London walk the red carpet for special ‘Black Widow’ screening

Marvel buffs in London walk the red carpet for special ‘Black Widow’ screening
Jennifer Lopez 'doesn't want to rush into marriage' with Ben Affleck: source

Jennifer Lopez 'doesn't want to rush into marriage' with Ben Affleck: source

Hilaria Baldwin, mom of six, says she wouldn’t mind another baby

Hilaria Baldwin, mom of six, says she wouldn’t mind another baby

Prince Harry's UK visit apparently snubbed by key royals

Prince Harry's UK visit apparently snubbed by key royals
Prince Harry urges young leaders to 'stand up for what you believe in'

Prince Harry urges young leaders to 'stand up for what you believe in'
Kanye West's rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot

Kanye West's rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas tribute each other on second wedding anniversary

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas tribute each other on second wedding anniversary

Demi Lovato to begin talk show on Roku channel from July

Demi Lovato to begin talk show on Roku channel from July
Kim Kardashian wows in plunging black dress as she ventures out of her hotel in Rome

Kim Kardashian wows in plunging black dress as she ventures out of her hotel in Rome
'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans

'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans
Hailey Bieber shares stunning snaps from her dreamy trip to Paros with Justin

Hailey Bieber shares stunning snaps from her dreamy trip to Paros with Justin
'SmartLess':Amazon scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast

'SmartLess':Amazon scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast

Latest

view all