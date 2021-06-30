PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal terms Bilawal's statement on Shehbaz's absence from NA 'childish'

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal calls Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks about Shehbaz Sharif being absent from NA session "inappropriate" for a party leader.

Bilawal had said the Opposition is only effective if the leader of opposition is present in the House.

Shehbaz was unable to attend the NA session a day earlier due to the demise of his brother-in-law.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal termed the statement of PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the absence of opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from the National Assembly "childish" on Wednesday.



Talking to the media outside the Parliament House, the PML-N leader said that it was the job of the opposition to point out the shortcomings of the government's budget.

A day earlier, Bilawal had said the process of approving the budget had become illegal.



He also criticized Shehbaz for his absence in the National Assembly, saying the opposition can only be effective "if the leader of the opposition is present in the House".



Iqbal said Bilawal's statement was appropriate for his age, but not appropriate for a party leader.

“It is the job of the opposition to point out the shortcomings of the government budget," Iqbal said, criticising the government's policies.



“The most important factor in inflation is the rise in the prices of petroleum by-products. They [PTI government] are deceiving the nation.”

Iqbal blamed the government for destroying the Higher Education Commission along with all other institutions.

“The head of the Higher Education Commission was removed because he was preventing corruption in the government.”

He added that the government has turned all its projects into "white elephants".

“For the first time in history, a government had to take so many U-turns in the budget. This government has destroyed PIA, railways and everything else,” he said.