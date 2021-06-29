Opposition uproar after PTI lawmakers celebrate 'easy' approval of budget

(Top L to bottom R): Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PTI's chief whip in the National Assembly, Amir Dogar.

After the federal budget for the financial year 2021-22 sailed through the National Assembly on Tuesday, government members were all praise for the ease with which it was passed, while Opposition members cried foul, saying it had been "forced through".



Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that the budget passed "with great ease", adding that "such a huge development budget has never been passed in Pakistan's history".

He noted that nearly all government representatives were in attendance, while also observing that the PML-N's numbers had been low.

From the PPP, 54 out of 56 were present with the remaining two absent due to coronavirus. From the PML-N, among the total 84 MNA, only 14 reportedly showed up.

According to the PTI's chief whip in the National Assembly, Amir Dogar, 172 government members were present when the voting took place and four more arrived later and their votes were not counted.

"The parliament once more expressed its faith in the prime minister by a heavy majority," he said.



Meanwhile, Chaudhry questioned the absence of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.



"It appears that the power crisis within PML-N has worsened," he said, adding: "The tussle between Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif is resulting in the loosening of the leadership's grip over the party."

The minister said that the budget "does not include any new taxes" and has an increase in salaries, besides loans for the youth.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a speech in the parliament when the NA session resumes tomorrow at 11:30am.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated the entire nation over the passing of the budget.

"Today's budget session went splendidly. Tomorrow, we will benefit from Prime Minister Imran Khan's views," he said.

Qureshi said that a parliamentary session on national security will convene on July 1.



'Govt was forced to take a U-turn'



Responding to criticism over Shahbaz's absence from today's session, PML-N general secretary Ahsan Iqbal said that it was because his cousin had passed away.

Contrary to Chaudhry's obsevations, Iqbal said that the "vast majority" of PML-N members were in attendance.

He said that six members of the PTI were not in attendance, noting that 172 had come.

Iqbal said that the Opposition effectively highlighted the budget's shortcomings.

"This was the first budget in Pakistan's history in which the government was forced to take a U-turn," he remarked. It appears to be a reference to the Finance Bill initially proposing a Re1 tax on each call if the duration exceeds three minutes, Rs5 tax for per GB usage of internet and 10 paisas on each SMS.

Now, speaking over a mobile phone for more than five minutes will be taxed at 75 paisas, but there will be no tax on an SMS and mobile internet.

'Illegal' budget passed