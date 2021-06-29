 
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Vote on Budget 2021-22: NA session underway

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan, FM Qureshi and other members of the cabinet during the NA session on budget approval. Photo: Geo News screengrab
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and other members of the Parliament have arrived at the National Assembly Tuesday to vote on budget 2021-22.

A resolution to present the budget for approval was adopted after vote count following an objection from an Opposition member over verbal voting.

Earlier, PPP MNA Nafeesa Shah had criticised the government's budget measures, saying that the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) was being turned into another NAB.

Shah said that no one should allow the FBR to be given the powers of judge and jury, adding that some points in the budget were too vague to understand.

PML-N MNA Khurram Dastagir lashed out at the government, saying that it was targeting the middle and poor classes.

"The government will not be able to achieve its tax collection target next year," he said. "The summary of the government's economic policy is this: the rich are satisfied while the poor are in pain," he added.

The PML-N lawmaker said that the budget aimed to increase the sales tax by Rs383bn. He turned his guns towards the government, holding it responsible for the recent gas shortage in Karachi. 

More to follow...

