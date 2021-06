Turkish actress Hande Soral has featured on the July cover of Elele magazine. Taking to Instagram, the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" actress shared the picture of the magazine cover with her fans.



Hande appears in the final season of the historical TV series which is immensely popular in Pakistan and several other countries.

The TV series is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.