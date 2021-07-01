Ariana Grande gives away one million dollars for mental health

American singer Ariana Grande is passionate about spreading awareness on issues of mental health. The 28-year-old singer gave out one million dollars as a major gift to her fans in partnership with BetterHelp.



The singer wants her fans to avail themselves of the free therapy. Right after Ariana Grande announced the amount for free therapy on Tuesday, BetterHelp doubled the number the same day.

The singer announced on her Instagram feed. "thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy!" she said announcing the initial giveaway.

"While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!"



Ariana Grande called upon her fans grappling with mental issues to go and grab the opportunity. "i hope that you’ll take advantage of this opportunity and go to betterhelp.com/ariana to be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month," she said.

"after that, you’ll have the choice to renew and continue. i so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, i promise! thank you so much to @betterhelp and i can’t wait to do more work together."

BetterHelp reciprocated the good step from Ariana Grande for her fans and doubled the amount. "We are thrilled to see so many of you taking this step in your mental health journey," they said.

"Together with Ariana, we've decided to double the amount of therapy we're giving away." Grande, who recently married her quarantine boyfriend Dalton Gomez, has spoken in the past about the importance of therapy, tweeting in 2018 that seeing a therapist "saved" her life on multiple occasions.



In her comment section, a fan asked the singer about the singer's therapist. Ariana Grande replied, "This is funny as f— but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. You don’t have to be in constant pain and you can process trauma. I’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible."