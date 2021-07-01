After conquering PSL 2021, Sohaib Maqsood promises 'fearless' batting an international level

Sohaib Maqsod during a recent press conference. Photo: File

Sohaib Maqsood aims to cement his place in the national squad.

Maqsood says fear of losing his place in the team held him back from playing natural game in the past.

I will be a different Sohaib, the one that you saw in the second leg of PSL VI, vows Maqsood.

Pakistani middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood has his eyes set on international cricket, a week after he bagged top-notch awards at the PSL 2021 for his stellar batting.

In a virtual press talk, Maqsood said now that he had been given another lease of life, the batsman will play "fearless cricket".



"When I made my debut over five years back, I was too careful and could not play my natural game," he noted.

"Ultimately, I lost my place. Now I will be a different Sohaib, the one that you saw in the second leg of PSL VI," vowed the batsman.

Maqsood said this time around, he will play his "neutral game" and not worry too much about getting out. The batsman said he was ready to play at any position the management deemed fit, adding that he would now play the cricket he was meant to play.

The Multan Sultans batsman said he had left "the element of fear behind" and was looking to bat with a new mindset now.

"I have already proved myself in the PSL and hope to carry forward that momentum into international cricket now," he added.



Maqsood said his aim at the moment is to cement his place in the side by giving stellar performances, consistently. "I have always been a very consistent performer at the domestic level," he noted.

On the upcoming England tour, the Multan Sultans batsman said these conditions were nothing new for him since he had played league cricket in England.

Maqsood was all praises for the England squad.

"England is one of the best teams around. They are good at home and have already won the World Cup," he said.

"So, we have to play our best cricket to dislodge them. Pakistan have the ability to beat any team but for that, every player will have to give his best," he added.





