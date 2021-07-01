Camila Cabello shares official teaser for ‘Cinderella’

 
Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello turns to social media to unveil her exciting acting debut.

The film in question, Cinderella is set to release on Amazon Prime and is advertised to be one of the most ‘sassiest’ movies.

The Señorita singer shared the film’s official teaser on Instagram and according to claims by E! News, this version of the iconic Disney princess is said to have a brand new spin.

The release date for the film is slated for September 3rd and ended up being “one of the most magical experiences of my life. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Check it out below:


