'Ertugrul' actor Burak Hakki looks dashing in throwback picture

Turkish actor Burak Hakki on Wednesday shared a throwback picture from 20 years ago with his fans on Instagram.

The photo shared by the Turkish hunk was a screenshot of a clip from his hit TV series "KIRIK AYNA".

Burak won hearts of millions of people with his stellar performance in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

He plays the role of Seljuk ruler Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in the historical TV series which is also being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.