 
Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

World's oldest living man sets Guinness record

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Photo: Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records has declared Emilio Flores Marquez as the world's oldest living man at the age 112 years and 326 days old.

Also Known as “don milo," Marques was born on August 8, 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, and was the 2nd among 11 siblings, the Guinness World Records website said.

As the firstborn son of the family, Marquez had a lot of responsibilities towards performing chores and bringing up his younger siblings. He started helping his father at a sugarcane farm at a very young age.

“I was the oldest of the children, so I did everything. I scrubbed, I took care of the boys, I did everything," he said.

Despite losing his hearing at the age of 11 after surgery, he continued to enjoy his life to its fullest.

Emilio received his official Guinness World Records title certificate at his home in Puerto Rico. Sharing his sentiments, he said: "You need to have an abundance of love and to live life without anger."

After being in a beautiful marriage with Andrea Perez for 75 years, he and his wife formed a beautiful family of four children. Unfortunately, his wife passed away in 2010. Today, he has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He currently lives in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, where his two children, Tirsa and Millito take care of him.

According to Emilio, his key to advanced years lay in compassion. 

"My father raised me with love, loving everyone. He always told me and my siblings to do good, to share everything with others. Besides, Christ lives in me," he said.

The previous oldest living man recognised by the Guinness World Records was Romania’s Dumitru Comănescu (b. November 21, 1908). He held the record for less than one month before his death on June 27, 2020, at the age of 111 years 219 days.

"It's always an honour to celebrate these remarkable human beings, and this year we've processed applications from not one but two contenders for the title of an oldest living man," said  Craig Glenday, the Editor-in-Chief at Guinness World Records.

"I am thrilled to feature Sr. Márquez - born, interestingly, on the 8th day of the 8th month in the 8th year of the 20th century! - and bring his fascinating story to the wider public. But alongside this, I am also pleased that we got the chance to pay our respects to Dumitru Comănescu, who briefly held the record but sadly passed before we went to press." 

More From Amazing:

130 countries sign global tax deal

130 countries sign global tax deal
Indonesia to impose emergency measures as COVID-19 cases spike

Indonesia to impose emergency measures as COVID-19 cases spike
Era of China being bullied gone forever, says Chinese President Xi Jinping

Era of China being bullied gone forever, says Chinese President Xi Jinping
Is KE's sale to Chinese firm main reason behind Arif Naqvi's fall?

Is KE's sale to Chinese firm main reason behind Arif Naqvi's fall?
Donald Rumsfeld, infamous for overseeing Iraq, Afghanistan wars, dies at 88

Donald Rumsfeld, infamous for overseeing Iraq, Afghanistan wars, dies at 88
China celebrates 100 years of communist party today

China celebrates 100 years of communist party today
182 unmarked graves found at third Canadian school, says local tribe

182 unmarked graves found at third Canadian school, says local tribe
Gaza man requests PM Imran Khan to help get his sick daughter treated

Gaza man requests PM Imran Khan to help get his sick daughter treated
UN chief urges Biden administration to honour 2015 deal, lift Iran sanctions

UN chief urges Biden administration to honour 2015 deal, lift Iran sanctions

Deadly heatwave slams Canada, US

Deadly heatwave slams Canada, US
COVID-19 cases on the rise among Indonesian children as crisis grows

COVID-19 cases on the rise among Indonesian children as crisis grows
Israel and UAE to ink more deals, says Lapid

Israel and UAE to ink more deals, says Lapid

Latest

view all