Saudi Arabia, UAE did not ask Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Ashrafi

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has not been approached by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to recognise Israel, clarified Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

“Neither United Arab Emirates nor Saudi Arabia has asked Pakistan to recognize Israel,” he said while talking to newsmen here on Thursday, according to a The News report.

He said anti-Pakistan forces are worried following the improvement of Pakistan's relations with the Arab Islamic countries.

Pakistan's relations with Arab Islamic countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, Amman and Iraq are improving with practical cooperation in different areas, he said adding contacts are underway with Saudi officials on the issue of repatriation of Pakistanis.



He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced Pakistan's policy in the National Assembly that “we want friendship, not slavery”.

“If there is a civil war in Afghanistan, it will affect the entire world,” he said, adding that Pakistan can be a facilitator for peace in Afghanistan but not for anarchy and conflict.

“Afghan groups should take the path of dialogue for reconciliation,” he said.

He said the declaration of the Pak-Afghan Ulema Conference with the cooperation of Saudi Arabia is an appeal for peace and reconciliation and not a fatwa against anyone.

Ashrafi said Muslim leaders should think about how long the blood of innocent Muslims will continue to flow in Kashmir, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Responding to a question, he said no killing on the grounds of religion or sect has taken place in Pakistan for the last six months. “The situation of inter-faith harmony in Pakistan is much better than many other countries in the region and world.”