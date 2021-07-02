Expert decodes Harry, William's body language at Diana's statue unveiling

Body language expert Patti Wood decoded the brothers' demeanor at the key event

Prince Harry dropped all hints of wanting a possible reconciliation with William at Princess Diana's memorial unveiling on Thursday.



Body language expert Patti Wood decoded the brothers' demeanor at the key event based on videos and photos.

She said, "I have analyzed their behaviour at events for over 20 years, and even when they're with their spouses or family they have often stayed very close to each other and took turns to greet other people."

"Harry is always last, but close to William by a few feet rather than this distancing [at the event], making it look like William just happened to come down the stairs with this man he doesn’t know and goes off to do his own thing," the expert added.

Describing a moment when Harry gestures for a family member to come to him and William, Wood said, "[Prince Harry] animatedly tried to get his brother's full attention and engage him in conversation. Harry gives several reaching gestures. He includes the woman, but he steps out in front of her to show all of his body towards his brother."

She explained, "This 'bid for play' shows Harry’s desire to connect with his brother, while we see Prince William with the full front of his body facing only toward the statue, his shoulders rounded and down firmly at his sides, and his head actually tilted down and away from his brother."

Towards the end of the event Harry had his hands over his belly again while playing with his wedding ring. "That shows he knows it's his marriage that's causing them all stress," said Wood.