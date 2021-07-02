 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Expert decodes Harry, William's body language at Diana's statue unveiling

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Body language expert Patti Wood decoded the brothers' demeanor at the key event

Prince Harry dropped all hints of wanting a possible reconciliation with William at Princess Diana's memorial unveiling on Thursday.

Body language expert Patti Wood decoded the brothers' demeanor at the key event based on videos and photos. 

She said, "I have analyzed their behaviour at events for over 20 years, and even when they're with their spouses or family they have often stayed very close to each other and took turns to greet other people."

"Harry is always last, but close to William by a few feet rather than this distancing [at the event], making it look like William just happened to come down the stairs with this man he doesn’t know and goes off to do his own thing," the expert added.

Describing a moment when Harry gestures for a family member to come to him and William, Wood said, "[Prince Harry] animatedly tried to get his brother's full attention and engage him in conversation. Harry gives several reaching gestures. He includes the woman, but he steps out in front of her to show all of his body towards his brother."

She explained, "This 'bid for play' shows Harry’s desire to connect with his brother, while we see Prince William with the full front of his body facing only toward the statue, his shoulders rounded and down firmly at his sides, and his head actually tilted down and away from his brother."

Towards the end of the event Harry had his hands over his belly again while playing with his wedding ring. "That shows he knows it's his marriage that's causing them all stress," said Wood.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, William's rift 'overly dramatized,' believes Princess Diana's friend

Prince Harry, William's rift 'overly dramatized,' believes Princess Diana's friend

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani apply for marriage license

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani apply for marriage license

Kate Middleton 'watched William, Harry unveil Diana's statue from afar with kids'

Kate Middleton 'watched William, Harry unveil Diana's statue from afar with kids'

Sources spill details behind Angelina Jolie's rumoured date with The Weeknd

Sources spill details behind Angelina Jolie's rumoured date with The Weeknd

Amber Heard shocks fans with announcement of baby girl's birth

Amber Heard shocks fans with announcement of baby girl's birth

Financial firm wants out of Britney Spears conservatorship case

Financial firm wants out of Britney Spears conservatorship case
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd spark romance rumours as they enjoy night out in LA

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd spark romance rumours as they enjoy night out in LA

Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress

Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress
Prince Harry trying to undermine Prince William's importance, claims Royal expert

Prince Harry trying to undermine Prince William's importance, claims Royal expert
Kate Middleton secretly approaches Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton secretly approaches Meghan Markle
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her fit physique in pink gym gear

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her fit physique in pink gym gear
Russia races Tom Cruise and Musk for first movie in space

Russia races Tom Cruise and Musk for first movie in space

Latest

view all