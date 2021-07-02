 
Friday Jul 02 2021
Lizzo corrects paparazzo on Demi Lovato's new identity: 'Demi goes by they'

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Lizzo corrects paparazzo on Demi Lovato's new identity: 'Demi goes by they'

American singer Lizzo is extending love and support to Demi Lovato's new identity.

In a recent video posted by Lovato's fan account, Lizzo was spotted correcting a media person who misgendered Lovato's, referring to them as 'she' instead of 'they.'

The paparazzo asked Lizzo if she would be interested in collaborating with Lovato at the upcoming Jazz Fest 2021 in New Orleans.

"Do you have a message for Demi? Should she reach out?" the person asked. Lizzo was quick to correct the paparazzo with Lovato's new pronouns and said, "They."

When the paparazzo misgendered Lovato again by saying "her team," Lizzo went on to correct the mistake once more. "Their team," Lizzo emphasized, before explaining, "Demi goes by they."

An ecstatic Lovato then reshared the video on their Instagram Stories and called Lizzo a 'queen'

"@lizzobeeating you f------ queen I love you," she captioned

"thank you," they added.

Take a look:

