Are 4 ticks a thing now on WhatsApp?

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo showing a bug causing the four tick error to appear.

WhatsApp users are familiar with the distinction between a single tick and double ticks for messages, denoting a message getting sent and then read by the recipient.

But an unusual occurrence of four ticks on a message was reported by WABetaInfo on Friday.

It shared a screenshot of a message showing four blue ticks.

"You have surely heard about 3 ticks on WhatsApp (fake news), but I got 4 ticks yesterday," WABetaInfo wrote.

It added that it was a genuine occurrence but one that was caused by a bug.



A user, responding to the tweet, jokingly wrote that the four ticks mean that apart from the local criminal agency, the FBI and Interpol have read the message too.



It must be noted that WhatsApp is a service that provides end-to-end encryption and no one has access to read the messages, not even WhatsApp itself.



