 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Are 4 ticks a thing now on WhatsApp?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo showing a bug causing the four tick error to appear.
A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo showing a bug causing the four tick error to appear. 

WhatsApp users are familiar with the distinction between a single tick and double ticks for messages, denoting a message getting sent and then read by the recipient.

But an unusual occurrence of four ticks on a message was reported by WABetaInfo on Friday.

It shared a screenshot of a message showing four blue ticks.

"You have surely heard about 3 ticks on WhatsApp (fake news), but I got 4 ticks yesterday," WABetaInfo wrote.

It added that it was a genuine occurrence but one that was caused by a bug.

A user, responding to the tweet, jokingly wrote that the four ticks mean that apart from the local criminal agency, the FBI and Interpol have read the message too.

It must be noted that WhatsApp is a service that provides end-to-end encryption and no one has access to read the messages, not even WhatsApp itself.

Related items


More From Sci-Tech:

Richard Branson planning trip to space ahead of rival Bezos

Richard Branson planning trip to space ahead of rival Bezos
What is Twitter's new security key feature to increase your account protection?

What is Twitter's new security key feature to increase your account protection?
Amazon wants FTC chair Lina Khan to recuse from investigations

Amazon wants FTC chair Lina Khan to recuse from investigations

Slovak company carries out successful test flight of flying car between two airports

Slovak company carries out successful test flight of flying car between two airports
Supreme Court of India asked to intervene over bar on action against Twitter boss

Supreme Court of India asked to intervene over bar on action against Twitter boss
WhatsApp launches ‘view once’ feature for photos and videos on Android today

WhatsApp launches ‘view once’ feature for photos and videos on Android today
Elon Musk to provide high-speed internet via thousands of satellites

Elon Musk to provide high-speed internet via thousands of satellites

Social media, technology causing alarming behavioural changes, say biologists

Social media, technology causing alarming behavioural changes, say biologists
Twitter faces new headache in India after occupied Kashmir, Ladakh shown outside India on map

Twitter faces new headache in India after occupied Kashmir, Ladakh shown outside India on map
Spending in mobile apps surges to new high: survey

Spending in mobile apps surges to new high: survey
WhatsApp hides online status for business accounts for beta Android users

WhatsApp hides online status for business accounts for beta Android users
WhatsApp disables waveform voice messages on Android

WhatsApp disables waveform voice messages on Android

Latest

view all