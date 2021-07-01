 
health
Thursday Jul 01 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan's daily coronavirus caseload goes over 1,000 for first time in a week

A health worker wearing protective gear checks a girl's temperature, at the walk-through screening and testing facility for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

  • Pakistan reports 40 fatalities from coronavirus in last 24 hours.
  • NCOC data shows 46,145 tests conducted on June 30, of which 1,037 came back positive for COVID-19.
  • Pakistan's positivity rate is currently 2.2%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily coronavirus case load went back over the 1,000 cases in a day mark after the country reported 1,037 new cases Thursday morning.

The daily case count has been under 1,000 since a week now. The country last reported 1,052 cases in a day on June 25.

Another 40 people died of coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally since the pandemic started to 22,321.

Latest data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre Thursday morning shows that after 46,145 tests were conducted on June 30, 1,037 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Pakistan's positivity rate is currently 2.2%. A day earlier, Pakistan's positivity rate ticked back up to 2.3% after the country reported a rate under 2% before that.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are currently 31,767.

Read more: Islamabad citizens kick down doors of mass coronavirus vaccination centre, guards injured

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 337,674, in Punjab 346,301, in Khyber Paktunkhwa 138,068, in Islamabad Capital Territory 82,706, in Balochistan 27,178, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,138 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,343.

At least 904,320 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count. 

According to NCOC's figures, the total number of cases has reached 958,408.

Read more: Pakistan reports lowest daily death toll in third wave of coronavirus pandemic

