 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William thinks Harry 'cannot be trusted' amid constant attacks at monarchy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

The duo's close friends say their relationship has been damaged beyond repair

Prince William and Harry will not be able to repair their rift anytime soon, because of lack of trust. The duo's close friends say their relationship has been damaged beyond repair.

A source told Mirror, “Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother’s legacy, Harry is very much on the outside.

“They put on a show, did what they had to do to make sure the day went without a hitch and said goodbye.

"It was nothing more, there was nothing to discuss. Things are still far too raw for William and other members of the family to entertain Harry, so it's best to let things lie for the moment," the insider added.

Another source said things did seem to have improved betweent the duo. “On the one hand you have Diana’s family, as well as members of the royal family, who will be holding on to any crumb of hope that the two brothers will repair their relationship and on the other some definitely feel the damage is done and it is almost impossible for Harry to be trusted again.”

More From Entertainment:

Christina Perri gets candid about coping with heartbreaking miscarriage

Christina Perri gets candid about coping with heartbreaking miscarriage

After racism allegation, Princess Anne feels 'no need to get involved in Sussex drama'

After racism allegation, Princess Anne feels 'no need to get involved in Sussex drama'
Zendaya and Tom Holland confirm relationship with PDA-filled outing

Zendaya and Tom Holland confirm relationship with PDA-filled outing

Megan Fox credits her kids for helping her ‘escape’ Hollywood industry

Megan Fox credits her kids for helping her ‘escape’ Hollywood industry

Iggy Azalea says she is witness to how Britney Spears' dad was 'abusive' towards her

Iggy Azalea says she is witness to how Britney Spears' dad was 'abusive' towards her

Jennifer Lopez's new song echoes all about her split with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez's new song echoes all about her split with Alex Rodriguez
Tilda Swinton comments on her 'Doctor Strange' casting controversy

Tilda Swinton comments on her 'Doctor Strange' casting controversy

Kim Kardashian to avoid drama with Kanye West amid ongoing divorce

Kim Kardashian to avoid drama with Kanye West amid ongoing divorce

Venice festival to honour Jamie Lee Curtis with lifetime achievement award

Venice festival to honour Jamie Lee Curtis with lifetime achievement award
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh ‘bonded over a headlock’

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh ‘bonded over a headlock’

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie facing death threats after show of support for her

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie facing death threats after show of support for her
Jennifer Aniston’s TikTok twin has become a hit on the internet

Jennifer Aniston’s TikTok twin has become a hit on the internet

Latest

view all