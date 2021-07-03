 
Saturday Jul 03 2021
By
Adnan Malik

Hamza Shahbaz asked by FIA to provide money trail within 30 days

By
Adnan Malik

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz. — AFP/File
  • FIA gives Hamza Shahbaz 30 days to submit money trail.
  • If he fails to do so, his assets will be seized by the government.
  • Hamza has secured bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday sent a show-cause notice to Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, asking him to provide a money trail as it conducts a probe into allegations of money laundering.

The notice was served under Section 9 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

Hamza has been given 30 days to provide all supporting documentation for the money trail. Failure to do so within the stipulated period will result in his property being seized by the government.

The notice also states that Hamza must appear before the FIA by the month's end.

He is directed to bring with him documentation pertaining to the vehicles owned, his bank account details, besides shares, jewellery, cash and prize bonds owned. He will have to supplement this with evidence that the assets "are not proceeds of crime".

A Lahore court on June 21 granted interim bail to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in the investigation into the Ramzan Sugar Mills scandal.

Both were ordered to submit bail bonds of Rs1 million each.

The police was told not to arrest them till July 10.


