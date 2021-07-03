Babar Azam wins hearts after responding to message from differently abled fan

Pakistani cricket team skipper Babar Azam (left) and the differently-abled fan from England, Muhammad Akhil. — AFP/File, Twitter/File

Pakistani cricket team skipper Babar Azam has won hearts across Twitter after responding to a message shared by a differently abled fan from England.

Muhammad Akhil's can be seen in a video shared on Twitter welcoming the skipper and expressing his fondness for the batsman.

“Assalamu Alaikum. I am Muhammad Akhil. Welcome to England. I always support you and I’m a big supporter of Karachi Kings (the Pakistan Super League franchise Azam plays for)," he said.

"May Allah give you a lot of success," the young fan added.

The skipper, responding to the fan's message, said: "Thank you for a warm welcome and wonderful wishes, you little champ. May Allah always keep you blessed. Lots of love."

Babar's response saw a flurry of tweets from fans who appreciated the skipper taking out the time to respond to the child's message.



The Pakistan team is in England and they will play their first ODI match against the side at Cardiff on July 8. The next match is on July 10 at Lord’s Cricket Ground, while the third ODI is scheduled at Edgbaston.

