Christina Perri addresses grief months after pregnancy loss

Saturday Jul 03 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Singer songwriter Christina Perri recently turned to social media and penned a heartbreaking note detailing the pain she went through for the last seven months after pregnancy loss.

The singer shared the note to Instagram Stories and it read, “When we lost our daughter last november I thought I would never be ok again. I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again... and for lots of months I didn't.”

“But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love & joy. how to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards.”

Check it out below:

