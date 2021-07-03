Indian woman gets Rs250,000 electricty bill despite living in a hut with one fan and bulb

A Pexels stock photo of a light bulb.

In a bizzare incident to have occurred in Guna city of India's Madhya Pradesh district, a 65-year-old domestic helper has been saddled with a Rs250,000 electricity bill, several Indian media outlets reported.



Only a light bulb and a table fan are powered by electricity in Rambai's home, a modest shack. Previously, she received bills ranging from Rs300 to Rs500. The woman, however, was unable to settle the bill for two months due to a lockdown, and this time she received a bill for Rs250,000.

The woman was shocked to see the heavy electricity bill and went to the electricity department's office to have it corrected, but remained unsuccessful. The elderly woman told Indian media that she waits for the officers every day outside the office under a tree, but that no one notices her.

“I earn my living by working as a maid in other’s houses. I have a bulb and a table fan in my house. My bill has come to Rs250,000. I have been coming to the electricity department for the last several days, but there is no one to listen,” Rambai told News 18.