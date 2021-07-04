 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jul 04 2021
By
AFP

Military plane with 85 people on board crashes in southern Philippines

By
AFP

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Military plane with 85 people on board crashes in southern Philippines

COTABAT: A C-130 military plane carrying at least 85 people crashed in southern Philippines on Sunday, announced the country's armed forces chief.

So far, 15 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130, which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province, General Cirilito Sobejana told AFP.

"Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives," Sobejana said.

Many of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island as part of a joint task force fighting terrorism in the Muslim-majority region.

The military has a heavy presence in the southern Philippines where militant groups, including the kidnap-for-ransom outfit Abu Sayyaf, operate.

More From World:

French judge to probe sale of Rafale jets to India

French judge to probe sale of Rafale jets to India
Indian woman gets ₹250,000 electricity bill despite living in a hut with one fan and bulb

Indian woman gets ₹250,000 electricity bill despite living in a hut with one fan and bulb
US forces to leave Afghanistan 'by end of August'

US forces to leave Afghanistan 'by end of August'
Blog: Has the US learned from its experience in Afghanistan?

Blog: Has the US learned from its experience in Afghanistan?
Which country has the strongest passport in the world?

Which country has the strongest passport in the world?
7 Pakistanis die in house fire east of Canada's Calgary

7 Pakistanis die in house fire east of Canada's Calgary
Taliban seize US forces' vehicles and weapons from surrendering Afghan troops

Taliban seize US forces' vehicles and weapons from surrendering Afghan troops
‘No pride in genocide’: Protesters vandalise statues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II in Canada

‘No pride in genocide’: Protesters vandalise statues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II in Canada
Coronavirus: Highly contagious Delta variant surges through Asia, prompting lockdowns

Coronavirus: Highly contagious Delta variant surges through Asia, prompting lockdowns
Coronavirus on the rise again across the globe

Coronavirus on the rise again across the globe
Saudi Arabia to launch new airline to challenge regional rivals Emirates, Qatar Airways

Saudi Arabia to launch new airline to challenge regional rivals Emirates, Qatar Airways
Israeli aircraft bomb Gaza Strip in latest flare-up

Israeli aircraft bomb Gaza Strip in latest flare-up

Latest

view all