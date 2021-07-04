Dua Lipa reacts to fire in Gulf of Mexico

British singer Dua Lipa on Saturday took to social media to lash out at oil companies for their role in the crisis caused by the climate change.

She was commenting on a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico after a pipeline raptured in the middle of the ocean.

Taking to her Instagram story she wrote,"The myth that the public just needs to be more green to save Planet Earth allows these fossil fuel companies to deflect blame.

I can use as many reusable shopping bags as i like and it won't change the fact that there's a raging oil fire in the middle of the ocean"



