 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa reacts to fire in Gulf of Mexico

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

British singer Dua Lipa on Saturday took to social media to lash out at oil companies for their role in the crisis caused by the climate change.

She was commenting on a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico after a pipeline raptured in the middle of the ocean.

Taking to her Instagram story she wrote,"The myth that the public just needs to be more green to save Planet Earth allows these fossil fuel companies to deflect blame.

I can use as many reusable shopping bags as i like and it won't change the fact that there's a raging oil fire in the middle of the ocean"

Dua Lipa reacts to fire in Gulf of Mexico


More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello shares more snaps with Shawn Mendes from getaway

Camila Cabello shares more snaps with Shawn Mendes from getaway
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted going on stroll in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted going on stroll in the Hamptons

Billie Eilish drops release date of ‘NDA’ song MV

Billie Eilish drops release date of ‘NDA’ song MV
Justin Bieber shares a live performance version of his song titled ‘Peaches’

Justin Bieber shares a live performance version of his song titled ‘Peaches’
Ashley Tisdale pens loving note for Jupiter on 36th birthday

Ashley Tisdale pens loving note for Jupiter on 36th birthday
Royal biographer explains why Harry's relations with royal family can't improve

Royal biographer explains why Harry's relations with royal family can't improve

Prince Harry, William's uncle shares picture with sister's statue in Kensington Palace

Prince Harry, William's uncle shares picture with sister's statue in Kensington Palace

Nadia Jamil offloaded from flight, left to suffer at London's Heathrow Airport

Nadia Jamil offloaded from flight, left to suffer at London's Heathrow Airport
Tom Holland, Zendaya confirm their relationship after spotted packing PDA

Tom Holland, Zendaya confirm their relationship after spotted packing PDA
Megan Fox shares why she was never offered comedy roles

Megan Fox shares why she was never offered comedy roles
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend jet off to Italy amid cyberbullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend jet off to Italy amid cyberbullying scandal
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hit the Universal Studios with kids

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hit the Universal Studios with kids

Latest

view all