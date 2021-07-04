 
Sunday Jul 04 2021
PM Imran Khan calls Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, congratulates him on winning election

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and the newly-elected President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. Photos: File.
  • The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.
  • PM Khan expressed concern at the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and cautioned that the latest developments could lead to serious repercussions for both Pakistan and Iran, resulting in an influx of refugees.
  • The PM also thanked Iran for its steadfast support for the just cause of Jammu & Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with the newly-elected President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office on Twitter said. 

Per the statement, during the phone call, the premier congratulated President-elect Raisi on his victory in Iran's presidential elections held on June 18, 2021, which was a manifestation of the Iranian people’s trust in his leadership.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran and agreed on further boosting existing cooperation, with a particular emphasis on the economic dimension, the statement said. 

During the conversation, it was affirmed that the establishment of border sustenance markets along the Pakistan-Iran border was an important step, which would yield economic and social benefits for the people of both countries.

In the regional context, PM Khan expressed concern at the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and cautioned that the latest developments could lead to serious repercussions for both Pakistan and Iran, resulting in an influx of refugees towards the bordering areas of the two countries.

Per the statement, PM Khan strongly underscored the imperative of a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Both sides emphasised the need to continue facilitating an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive political settlement.

The PM also thanked Iran for its steadfast support for the just cause of Jammu & Kashmir. Expressing concern at the serious human rights situation in IIOJK & Palestine, the two leaders emphasised the need to resolve these long-standing disputes in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

It was agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, with both leaders extending invitations to each other to pay official visits.

