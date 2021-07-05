 
Katie Price in horrendous pain after having major cosmetic surgery

Former glamour model Katie Price is reportedly in severe pain as she underwent major cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

The 43-year-old star has reportedly lift on her lips and eyes to achieve a cat-eye look in addition to full body liposuction in Tukey.

 A media outlet , citing source, claimed that the mother-of-five is 'very swollen and bruised' but feeling 'really happy' and like 'the old Katie again' after having surgery.

After spending a couple of days recovering from her operation, Katie Price and her beau Carl jetted from Turkey to Spain to enjoy some downtime at a villa in Malaga.

Her boyfriend Carl uploaded clips of a pool and stunning views surrounding the pad to Instagram after their arrival, giving a glimpse of their plush accommodation.

According to reports, an eye lift gave Katie a slight cat eye look, lip lift for a fuller pout, liposuction on her thighs and legs, under her rib cage and back, and scarring from her previous facelift fixed.

They are also reports that that Katie, who has been recovering in Spain, had to spend days with her legs in the air as she was very swollen post surgery.

