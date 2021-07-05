 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Eidul Azha 2021 to fall on July 20, says Saudi astronomer

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Saudi men socialising in the compound of a mosque after prayers. Photo: File

RIYADH: A Saudi Arabian astronomer has predicted that Eidul Azha 2021 will fall on Tuesday, July 20. 

According to Saudi media, the astronomer — who is a former professor at Saudi Arabia's Qassim University in Buraydah — says that this year, the month of Zi'qad will be of 30 days, therefore, the first of Zilhajj in Saudi Arabia will fall on Sunday, July 11. Subsequently, the Hajj will be performed on Monday, July 19, 2021.

The final date, however, will be announced by the committee of the Supreme Judicial Council of Saudi Arabia. 

More From World:

More than 1,000 Afghan forces' personnel flee to Tajikistan as Taliban advance

More than 1,000 Afghan forces' personnel flee to Tajikistan as Taliban advance
To combat coronavirus surge, Bangladesh extends lockdown

To combat coronavirus surge, Bangladesh extends lockdown
Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon chief after 27 years

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon chief after 27 years

Protection of children's rights an important issue for EU: Peter Stano

Protection of children's rights an important issue for EU: Peter Stano
Violation of Doha agreement will be met with a strong response: Afghan Taliban

Violation of Doha agreement will be met with a strong response: Afghan Taliban
Australians trapped in coronavirus vaccine 'Hunger Games', says top health official

Australians trapped in coronavirus vaccine 'Hunger Games', says top health official
Philippines' military plane crash death toll rises to 50

Philippines' military plane crash death toll rises to 50
Biden marks ‘independence’ from COVID-19, but pandemic remains a threat

Biden marks ‘independence’ from COVID-19, but pandemic remains a threat
PM Imran Khan calls Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, congratulates him on winning election

PM Imran Khan calls Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, congratulates him on winning election
Lambda — the new coronavirus variant puzzling scientists due to its 'unusual mutations'

Lambda — the new coronavirus variant puzzling scientists due to its 'unusual mutations'
Taliban take control of key district in Kandahar after overnight fighting

Taliban take control of key district in Kandahar after overnight fighting
17 killed as military plane crashes in southern Philippines

17 killed as military plane crashes in southern Philippines

Latest

view all