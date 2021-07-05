Eidul Azha 2021 to fall on July 20, says Saudi astronomer

Saudi men socialising in the compound of a mosque after prayers. Photo: File

RIYADH: A Saudi Arabian astronomer has predicted that Eidul Azha 2021 will fall on Tuesday, July 20.

According to Saudi media, the astronomer — who is a former professor at Saudi Arabia's Qassim University in Buraydah — says that this year, the month of Zi'qad will be of 30 days, therefore, the first of Zilhajj in Saudi Arabia will fall on Sunday, July 11. Subsequently, the Hajj will be performed on Monday, July 19, 2021.

The final date, however, will be announced by the committee of the Supreme Judicial Council of Saudi Arabia.