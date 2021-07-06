 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

England announces new squad for Pakistan ODI series after COVID-19 cases emerge

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

A file image of Ben Stokes. — Reuters
A file image of Ben Stokes. — Reuters

LONDON: The England Cricket Board announced a new squad on Tuesday to play against Pakistan in a three-match one-day international series.

The England cricket team was forced to select a new playing XI after seven members of the team tested positive for coronavirus today.

As per reports, three players and four members of the backroom staff tested positive for the virus. The team will now be led by Ben Stokes — who has replaced Eoin Morgan — as most of the players will undergo isolation. 

The new squad

  • Ben Stokes (capt)
  • John Simpson (wkt)
  • Jake Ball
  • Danny Briggs
  • Brydon Carse
  • Zak Crawley
  • Ben Duckett
  • Lewis Gregory
  • Tom Helm
  • Will Jacks
  • Dan Lawrence
  • Saqib Mahmood
  • Dawid Malan
  • Craig Overton
  • Matt Parkinson
  • David Payne
  • Phil Salt
  • James Vince

England play Pakistan in the first ODI in Cardiff on Thursday, July 8.

England skipper Eoin Morgan had earlier said it would be too soon to consider Stokes as a member of the playing XI. The all-rounder was out of the squad for the past several weeks due to an injured finger.

"We have been prepared for this moment, and mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak," said ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison.

"We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the 14 months living in very restricted conditions. 

"Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to captain.

"We also recognise the impact this news will have on our first-class counties and their men's playing squads and thank them, along with our partners Sky and Royal London, for their ongoing support in dealing with this pandemic.''

The Royal London ODI Series

1st ODI: England v Pakistan, Thursday 8 July 2021, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

2nd ODI: England v Pakistan, Saturday 10 July 2021, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

3rd ODI: England v Pakistan, Tuesday 13 July 2021, Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The Pakistan team has already reached England to play a T20I and ODI series and had remained in isolation in Derby after which they began their training.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that the England series would be helpful in the team's preparation for the World Cup and warned that England is not an easy opponent.

Skipper Azam said Pakistan's performance in the previous tours had been good, however, he warned of any complacency.

"The English team will not be an easy opponent on their home ground. This is a good opportunity for World Cup preparation."

Pakistan's squad

  • Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab)
  • Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern)
  • Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab)
  • Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab)
  • Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Haider Ali (Northern)
  • Haris Rauf (Northern)
  • Haris Sohail (Balochistan)
  • Hasan Ali (Central Punjab)
  • Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan)
  • Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh)
  • Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab)
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh)
  • Saud Shakeel (Sindh)
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) 

More From Sports:

PCB satisfied with ECB's existing protocols for Pakistan team's safety

PCB satisfied with ECB's existing protocols for Pakistan team's safety
'We're starting with a new momentum': Javeria Khan on upcoming Pak vs WI ODIs

'We're starting with a new momentum': Javeria Khan on upcoming Pak vs WI ODIs
Pak vs Eng: Massive setback for England as 7 team members test positive for COVID-19

Pak vs Eng: Massive setback for England as 7 team members test positive for COVID-19
Pak vs Eng: Wet weather continues to haunt Pakistan cricket team, says Waqar Younis

Pak vs Eng: Wet weather continues to haunt Pakistan cricket team, says Waqar Younis
England's James Anderson reaches milestone of 1,000 first-class wickets

England's James Anderson reaches milestone of 1,000 first-class wickets

Pak vs Eng: Haris Sohail's inclusion for 1st ODI hangs in the balance after leg injury

Pak vs Eng: Haris Sohail's inclusion for 1st ODI hangs in the balance after leg injury
Messi heroics help Argentina reach Copa America semi-final

Messi heroics help Argentina reach Copa America semi-final
Shoaib Malik offers best wishes to KPL teams

Shoaib Malik offers best wishes to KPL teams
Babar Azam wins hearts after responding to message from differently abled fan

Babar Azam wins hearts after responding to message from differently abled fan
Pak vs Eng: ECB name squad for ODI series against Pakistan

Pak vs Eng: ECB name squad for ODI series against Pakistan
WI Women beat Pakistan in second T20I on DLS method, win series 2-0

WI Women beat Pakistan in second T20I on DLS method, win series 2-0
Sania Mirza all smiles at Wimbledon as son shows up to support mom

Sania Mirza all smiles at Wimbledon as son shows up to support mom

Latest

view all