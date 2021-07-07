Florence Pugh says feels protected with on-screen sister Scarlett Johansson

English actress Florence Pugh is creating buzz these days with her exciting role as Yelena Belova in the first female superhero Marvel movie, Black Widow. The 25-year-actress has already earned critical acclaim for her convincing performance in the upcoming flick as film pundits declared her a fantastic discovery.

The Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow is nearing its release date. The movie got its release date after multiple delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The superhero saga will hit the big screen and streaming channel Disney + with premier access.

Sometimes, the two sisters - Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova played by Scarlett Johansson and Pugh respectively - are shown engaged in difficult situations in the movie. But, the two actresses get on well with each other on-screen and in real life. Not just that, the English actress is full of appreciative words for the 36-year-old actress.

Florence Pugh also said she feels protected with her on-screen sister in the material world of real life. “I was stepping into something very nervous, and I met my best friend,” Pugh told an interviewer while sitting next to Scarlett Johansson during the 2020 Oscar gala.



“I only look at those pictures from time to time to see how instantly I am relaxed.”

Showering her love on Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh smiled at her adoringly. “She’s the person I’ve always admired, so share the moments like shooting the first Marvel movie with her or stepping into the carpet of the first Oscar and she’s there," the actress said.

"It's a very grateful moment for me. I took her there, and I hope it never ends."



Scarlett Johansson also revealed the mood of the movie the fans must be expecting. “The first 15 minutes are tough,” the 36-year-old actress Scarlett Johansson said.

“I think you soon understand how high your stakes are. It’s your face very much.”

Black Widow will hit theatres and Disney+ on Friday, July 9th with Premier Access.