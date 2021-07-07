'Can never forget his generosity': PM Imran Khan heaps praise on Dilip Kumar

PM Imran Khan (L) and Dilip Kumar (R). Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lavished praise on Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, saying that he could never forget the late superstar's generosity when it came to raising funds for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital, confirmed Kumar had passed away Wednesday, at the age of 98.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip saab,” Faisal Farooqui - a family friend - posted on the actor's official Twitter.



Taking to Twitter, PM Khan hailed Kumar, saying that his appearances in London and Pakistan helped raise a lot of money for the cancer hospital.

"Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts," he tweeted.

"Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor," added the premier.



When Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar lavished praise on Imran Khan

An old video clip of Kumar heaping praise on the prime minister has gone viral, when PM Khan was not a politician and was known for being a cricket legend around the globe.

"I have never, in my whole career, seen one single individual, take up so much on himself and do it with such finesse, with such grace and with such astounding success," Kumar can be heard in the clip saying.

The camera focuses on Khan, who can be seen listening to the speech, smiling shyly as the audience applauds.

Kumar goes on to hail Khan as a "shining example" for all those who take to sports or any other service and bring adulation to it.

"Blessed was the womb of the mother who bore such a beautiful and brave boy," Kumar then says, pointing towards Khan. "A boy who has such lofty aspirations".

The clip then concludes with Kumar telling the audience how lucky Pakistanis were that they had Khan in their midst, adding that it was remarkable how he had "batted and bowled his way" to superstardom.