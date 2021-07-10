 
Khloe Kardashian leaves Tristan Thompson in awe as she takes steamy outdoor shower

Reality Tv star Khloe Kardashian left Tristan Thompson and fans in awe with her latest snaps in which she can be seen taking outdoor shower in tiny bikini.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star claims she's still 'very loyal' to Tristan Thompson and may reconcile despite cheating allegations.

Khloé Kardashian was back at it with another heavily edited snap posted to Instagram on Friday, but this time she shared her phenomenal figure in a skimpy bikini as she showered outdoors.

Khloe Kardashian's steamy display arrived shortly after Tristan Thompson shared a flirty comment on one of the her pictures.

Khloé's newest photo showed her cleaning off under a tall shower head installed outdoors and surrounded by greenery. She wore a black bikini top that appeared to have a white pattern on the front, and she paired it with high-cut bottoms that were scrunched up on the straps.

The 36-year-old reality star showcased her killer curves in a new selfie amid news that she and Tristan have called it quits.

Previously, Khloe Kardashian teased Tristan Thompson with her stunning gym photo, looking fitness diva while working out to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup track 'Happier'.

