Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Zil Hajj moon sighting

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today for the sighting of the crescent of Zil Hajj 1442 AH at the Met complex of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairperson Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has arrived from Islamabad to preside over the meeting.

The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will meet simultaneously at their respective headquarters.



The information regarding the sighting of the crescent moon will be passed on to Maulana Azad on his mobile no 0321-9410041, DG (R&R), Ministry of Religious Affairs Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid's mobile 0300-6831822 and Director (R&R) Hafiz Abdul Qudoos' mobile 0333-2697051.



According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zil Hajj, 1442 AH on the evening of July 10, ie on the 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH. But the final announcement will be made by the chief of the moon sighting body.

According to climate data issued by the Met office, the new moon of Zilhaj will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 06-18 PST on July 10 and its age at the time of moon sighting will be less than 14 hours across the country, making it almost impossible to be sighted.

Therefore, first Zil Haj will likely fall on Monday, July 12, 2021, while Eidul Adha will likely be observed on July 21 (Wednesday).