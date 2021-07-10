 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Zil Hajj moon sighting

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad watching moon. File photo.
Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad watching moon. File photo.

  • Moon sighting body is meeting today in Karachi for sighting of Zil Hajj moon.
  • According to climate data, new Zil Hajj moon will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 06-18 PST on July 10.
  • First Zil Haj likely to fall on Monday, July 12, 2021.

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today for the sighting of the crescent of Zil Hajj 1442 AH at the Met complex of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairperson Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has arrived from Islamabad to preside over the meeting.

The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will meet simultaneously at their respective headquarters.

Related items

The information regarding the sighting of the crescent moon will be passed on to Maulana Azad on his mobile no 0321-9410041, DG (R&R), Ministry of Religious Affairs Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid's mobile 0300-6831822 and Director (R&R) Hafiz Abdul Qudoos' mobile 0333-2697051.

According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zil Hajj, 1442 AH on the evening of July 10, ie on the 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH. But the final announcement will be made by the chief of the moon sighting body.

According to climate data issued by the Met office, the new moon of Zilhaj will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 06-18 PST on July 10 and its age at the time of moon sighting will be less than 14 hours across the country, making it almost impossible to be sighted.

Therefore, first Zil Haj will likely fall on Monday, July 12, 2021, while Eidul Adha will likely be observed on July 21 (Wednesday).

More From Pakistan:

Amid calls for delay, inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Amid calls for delay, inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad
Can Pakistanis expect nine days off this Eidul Adha?

Can Pakistanis expect nine days off this Eidul Adha?
Coronavirus positivity rate nearing 4% in Pakistan

Coronavirus positivity rate nearing 4% in Pakistan
Fundamental convergence between US, Pakistan on Afghan peace process: Qureshi

Fundamental convergence between US, Pakistan on Afghan peace process: Qureshi

No conflict over non-transparency in LNG terminal case, says court verdict on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's bail

No conflict over non-transparency in LNG terminal case, says court verdict on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's bail
Syed Zahoor Agha takes oath as 25th governor of Balochistan

Syed Zahoor Agha takes oath as 25th governor of Balochistan
Maryam Nawaz criticises Amin Ali Gandapur for donating cash during election campaign

Maryam Nawaz criticises Amin Ali Gandapur for donating cash during election campaign
'Sher Dil', the goat weighing 314 kg wins countrywide competition for sacrificial animals

'Sher Dil', the goat weighing 314 kg wins countrywide competition for sacrificial animals
Opposition walks out of NA session as govt refuses to postpone exams

Opposition walks out of NA session as govt refuses to postpone exams
PM Imran Khan to head National Export Development Board formed by Commerce Ministry

PM Imran Khan to head National Export Development Board formed by Commerce Ministry
Fifth suspect in Islamabad couple assault case arrested

Fifth suspect in Islamabad couple assault case arrested
NCOC stresses on vaccination of workers by July 31 in view of 'extremely dangerous' Delta variant

NCOC stresses on vaccination of workers by July 31 in view of 'extremely dangerous' Delta variant

Latest

view all