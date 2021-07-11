 
Sunday Jul 11 2021
By
Ahmed Faraz

Pakistani model Nayab found dead at home in Lahore

By
Ahmed Faraz

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

  • Model Nayab was strangulated, police say.
  • No signs of robbery in her house, they say.
  • The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Pakistani model Nayab was found dead at her residence in Lahore's Defence B area, the city's police told Geo News on Sunday.

The 29-year-old model was strangulated, police said, adding unidentified men had also subjected her to torture. Nayab lived alone at her residence.

Police said they had filed a case on the complaint of her stepbrother Mohammad Ali, who stated that he had found her body lying on the floor when he came to visit her.

Police said there were marks on her neck, while the Punjab Forensic Science Agency experts had also arrived at the murder site to collect samples from the crime scene.

The mobile phone of the 29-year-old is missing, however, there are no signs of a robbery in her house, police said, adding that the model's body has been sent for post-mortem.

