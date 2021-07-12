Rihanna, A$AP Rocky pack on the PDA while filming together in NYC

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky indulged in massive PDA while shooting for an unnamed project

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appeared so much in love as they were clicked cuddling together on a set in New York City.

The loved-up couple indulged in massive PDA while shooting for an unnamed project.

While one photo showed the two holding hands as they took a stroll, the second one had the pair sporting big smiles on their faces while sharing an embrace.



Rihanna was seen clad in a long brown coat over a leather corset, which she wore with a pair of loose brown pants and a multi-colored bandana over her head.

Her beau opted for a stylish bomber jacket with a white tank top underneath, which he paired with some statement black jeans and a trucker hat.

Earlier in December, a source also told PEOPLE that the couple is "inseparable," noting that "Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP" because they "have a lot in common."