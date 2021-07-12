 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky pack on the PDA while filming together in NYC

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky indulged in massive PDA while shooting for an unnamed project
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky indulged in massive PDA while shooting for an unnamed project

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appeared so much in love as they were clicked cuddling together on a set in New York City.

The loved-up couple indulged in massive PDA while shooting for an unnamed project.

While one photo showed the two holding hands as they took a stroll, the second one had the pair sporting big smiles on their faces while sharing an embrace.

Rihanna was seen clad in a long brown coat over a leather corset, which she wore with a pair of loose brown pants and a multi-colored bandana over her head.

Her beau opted for a stylish bomber jacket with a white tank top underneath, which he paired with some statement black jeans and a trucker hat.

Earlier in December, a source also told PEOPLE that the couple is "inseparable," noting that "Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP" because they "have a lot in common."

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland sends love to Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' release

Tom Holland sends love to Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' release

'Call My Agent' stars counting down days to kick start work on feature film

'Call My Agent' stars counting down days to kick start work on feature film
'James Bond' actress Seydoux tests positive for COVID-19 before Cannes appearance

'James Bond' actress Seydoux tests positive for COVID-19 before Cannes appearance

Kate Middleton looks amazing as she enjoys tennis men’s final at Wimbledon with a special guest

Kate Middleton looks amazing as she enjoys tennis men’s final at Wimbledon with a special guest
Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final

Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final
Marvel makes pandemic-era record with 'Black Widow' release

Marvel makes pandemic-era record with 'Black Widow' release
Amber Heard stuns in black blazer at Wimbledon in first outing since she welcomed a baby

Amber Heard stuns in black blazer at Wimbledon in first outing since she welcomed a baby
Mehwish Hayat shares cryptic post about love mood after her dance video goes viral

Mehwish Hayat shares cryptic post about love mood after her dance video goes viral
Ben Affleck settles into role of step dad as he takes Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme for outing

Ben Affleck settles into role of step dad as he takes Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme for outing
Priyanka Chopra congratulates Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty on lifting Wimbledon 2021

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty on lifting Wimbledon 2021
Bella Hadid sizzles in jaw-dropping outfit as she hits Cannes red carpet

Bella Hadid sizzles in jaw-dropping outfit as she hits Cannes red carpet
Rihanna amazes fans with fashion sense as she steps out with beau A$AP Rocky in chic outfit

Rihanna amazes fans with fashion sense as she steps out with beau A$AP Rocky in chic outfit

Latest

view all