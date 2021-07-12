 
Monday Jul 12 2021
'Karachi ki barishein aur hum': Shahid Afridi shares snaps with daughters

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Shahid Afridi can be seen enjoying the first spell of monsoon rains with his daughters in Karachi, on July 12, 2021. — Instagram.
  • Shahid Afridi enjoys first spell of monsoon rains with daughters.
  • He posts pictures with daughters on Instagram.
  • While enjoying rain, Afridi wrote: "Karachi ke baarishein aur hum."

Former skipper Shahid Afridi on Monday took to Instagram and shared a photo of him with his daughters enjoying the rain — after Karachi was gripped by heat and humidity for several weeks.

Taking to his Instagram account, Afridi wrote: “Karachi ke baarishein aur hum (Karachi's rains and us)” which was followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

The post has won the hearts of hundreds of thousands of Afridi fans on social media and garnered nearly 200,000 likes.

On social media, the former cricketer frequently shares cute moments with his girls and keeps his fans updated with his day-to-day activities.

