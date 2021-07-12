Special allowance for armed forces to be reviewed in tomorrow's cabinet meeting: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, on September 8, 2020. — PID/File

PM Imran Khan summons Federal Cabinet meeting at 12pm tomorrow, say sources.

The meeting will deliberate over 22 agenda items.

Cabinet to review Haleem Adil Sheikh's request for forming a JIT.

A special allowance amounting to 15% of the basic salaries of the officers and youth of the armed forces will be reviewed in tomorrow's Federal Cabinet meeting, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the cabinet tomorrow (Tuesday) to deliberate over 22 agenda items.

The cabinet will be briefed on the construction of a multi-storey building on railway land in Nowshera, encroachments in sectors E8 and E9 of Islamabad, and on the registration of agro and non-agro projects, sources said.

Sources added that the cabinet will review PTI leader and Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh's request to form a joint investigation team (JIT) against him and will also mull over a report that will be presented to it on the proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

The hiring approval of five members for the Iqbal Academy Pakistan, fixing an upper limit for the retail price of medicines, and appointing Islamabad Electric Supply Company's CEO is also on the agenda, per sources.



The appointment of MD National Engineering Service and extension for a period of three months will be approved, sources said.

The hiring of the Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company's CEO and the ratification of the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation and the Cabinet Committee on Energy are also on the agenda.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Ministry of Finance has sent a summary to the Federal Cabinet proposing a special allowance amounting to 15% of the basic salaries of the officers and youth of the armed forces.



The ministry had sought the approval of PM Imran Khan for the special allowance but the premier directed it to take up the matter with the Cabinet.