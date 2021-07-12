FBR files appeal against SC registrar’s decision on Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday filed an appeal against the Supreme Court registrar’s decision on Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition.



The petition states that the decision in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petition was given without listening to the FBR.

The board claimed that the judge’s wife, Sarina Isa, could not provide an explanation on the three properties she purchased in London.

“Despite the FBR notice, Sarina Isa could not explain the transfer of money to another country,” said the petition.

The petition contends that the decision of Justice Qazi Faiz Isa in the review case is "illegal" and, therefore, the FBR’s appeal should be allowed for hearing as the first review appeal.

It urged the court to reject the objections raised by the registrar of the Supreme Court and admit the petition for hearing.

Reference against Justice Isa

Proceedings against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court began in July 2019, after a presidential reference was forwarded to the Supreme Judicial Council.

The reference was filed over Justice Isa's alleged non-disclosure in wealth returns of three London properties acquired on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015.

In June 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Isa in the Supreme Judicial Council and accepted his petition seeking the reference's dismissal.

"[The reference] is declared to be of no legal effect whatsoever and stands quashed, and in consequence, thereof the proceedings pending in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the Petitioner in CP 17/2019 (including the show-cause notice dated 17.07.2019 issued to him) stand abated," read the court's short order.

However, the court authorised the Federal Board of Revenue to probe the matter further and compile a report of its findings after investigating Justice Isa's wife and her financial dealings.

This year, the Supreme Court accepted several review petitions filed against the apex court verdict allowing a further probe by the FBR.

A 10-member full court bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, wrapped up the case and issued a short order, setting aside the June 19, 2020 judgment on the matter and nullifying all proceedings that came as a result of it.