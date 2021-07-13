 
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd spotted together once again at a private concert

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Angelina Jolie was spotted once again attending a private concert with The Weeknd
American actor Angelina Jolie and Canadian singer The Weeknd have been in the spotlight since they sparked romance rumours. 

Jolie was spotted once again attending a private concert with the singer, less than two weeks after they were papped having dinner together.

The photos were shared on Twitter where the singer was seen surrounded by a group of friends where the Maleficent actor was also seen with her daughters, Zahara, 16 and Shiloh, 15.

Jolie and The Weeknd had first sparked romance rumours when they spent hours together at Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

An insider had told Page Six: “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner]. He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

