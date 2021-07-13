Government decides to keep ban on TLP intact: Fawad Chaudhry

 
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference in Islamabad, on July 13, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet decided to keep the ban on the proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) intact, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday.

The minister, addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference, said a report was presented before the cabinet by a committee that had been tasked to review the decision.

The committee, in the report, informed that the decision to ban TLP was based on merit, as this proscribed organisation has been blamed for martyring police personnel, torturing them, and burning down places, he said.

Following the report, the cabinet decided to keep the ban intact, the minister said.

"We aim to make the elections transparent, and through the electronic voting machines, we will be able to achieve our goal," the information minister said.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Saudi Arabia's government has decided to release 50 Pakistani prisoners and a special plan will fly from Pakistan to repatriate them, Fawad said.

"We are trying to bring back several of our imprisoned people — not involved in serious crimes — and the government is working to expedite this process," he said. 

More to follow...

