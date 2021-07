Ed Sheeran tops Billboard’s Global charts with ‘Bad Habits’ track

Singer songwriter Ed Sheeran recently made history by managing to beat BTS' record with his new track Bad Habits.

The track managed to beat BTS’ reigning song Butter for the win on Billboard’s Global Charts and fans are over the moon with the singer’s overwhelming success.



For those unversed, Billboard’s Global Charts calculates widespread interest in all countries excluding the United States as of July 17th.

