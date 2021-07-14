 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Qureshi urges close coordination in Afghan peace process in meetings with Russian, Chinese counterparts

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meeting Foreign Minister of Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov (L) and meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tajikistan, on July 14, 2021. — PID
  • Qureshi lays stress on close coordination between Pakistan and Russia and Pakistan and China during Afghan peace process.
  • Pakistan, China agree close coordination "extremely critical" to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.
  • Meetings take place on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tajikistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday stressed on close coordination between regional countries as critical in achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He shared this view in separate meetings with his Russian and Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tajikistan.

In the meeting with Foreign Minister of Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov, Qureshi discussed Pakistan’s constructive approach towards the Afghan peace process, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

According to the statement, reiterating continued support to the process, the foreign minister emphasised close coordination between the two countries to help achieve a negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan.

The two leaders reaffirmed their strong desire to enhance bilateral relations and reviewed the implementation status of the decisions taken during Lavrov's visit to Pakistan in April 2021.

"It was agreed to work closely to further strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres," read the FO statement.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in contact for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Meeting with Chinese FM

Later, in his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Qureshi had an in-depth discussion on the overall regional security situation, with particular focus on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, according to the FO.

The foreign minister briefed his Chinese counterpart on Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

"There was a consensus that in view of the latest situation, close coordinated approach was extremely critical to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan," the FO statement said.

The foreign minister felicitated the Chinese foreign minister on the centenary celebrations of the Communist Party of China and reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Qureshi remarked that Pakistan and China "are iron clad brothers". He expressed his condolences on the tragic incident in which a bus carrying Chinese workers in Pakistan's Upper Kohistan region plunged into a ravine following a blast which resulted in the loss of precious lives of Chinese workers and Pakistani nationals.

The leaders acknowledged both countries share a common understanding on various regional and international issues and have been supporting each other on issues of core interests.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue close coordination and agreed to meet in the near future.

