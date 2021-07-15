Pak vs Eng: Pakistan lost England series due to weak domestic cricket system, says Misbah

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Misbah-ul-Haq blames domestic set-up for series loss in England.

Head coach says it has to be seen where Pakistan went wrong during PSL.

Haq says Pakistan's series defeat in England was "as surprising for us all as for everyone back home."

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's 3-0 whitewash in England was because of the country's "weak domestic cricket system", says head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

Haq believes England had the luxury to shuffle with its resources. “Unlike England, finding a replacement or a new player for a particular place becomes difficult [for Pakistan]," Haq was quoted as saying by The News. He was speaking at a virtual press conference Wednesday.

“The strength of the system allows England to fill in the vacuum. We don’t have such a luxury. We are finding it hard to pick a right player in the middle-order as one odd performance in the T20 League cricket sometimes helps a player to earn a place on the team," Haq continued.



He said that countries like England have multiple choices because of the "strength of their system”.

"We have no words to defend the 3-0 loss which came after a series of victories. We thought that we were capable of beating the best as we had shown in recent series. But now I think we have to start from scratch," he said.

The head coach regretted that the Pakistan team was even unable to defend a solid total. "Neither did the bowlers bowl to a plan, nor were they supported by the fielders. I think you cannot point out at any individual," he said.

Haq said everyone failed, including the players and management.

"We were nowhere in the first two matches, but we should have won the third. The bowlers were not at their best throughout the series which was a bit surprising for everyone,” he said.

The head coach said it has to be seen where Pakistan went wrong during PSL.

“Obviously, we need to pick up our game in the series to come. You cannot write off the green shirts merely on the basis of one bad series. We had won some tough series coming into this ODI series and hopefully will do that again,” he said.