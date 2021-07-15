BISE Lahore announces date for matric exams

Hundreds of students appear for their exams somewhere in Pakistan. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced that matric exams in the city will take place from July 29.

Roll number slips for candidates appearing for the class X secondary school examinations have been issued, said the board.

As per data shared by the BISE Lahore, 308,094 candidates in total will attempt matric exams in the city. Of these, 158,347 are boys while 142,547 are girls, said the spokesperson of the board.



"For the convenience of the students, 866 exam centres have been set up across the city," said the spokesperson.

He clarified that exam centres have been set up in different areas for students of Danish schools who are attempting the exams.

