 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

BISE Lahore announces date for matric exams

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Hundreds of students appear for their exams somewhere in Pakistan. Photo: File
Hundreds of students appear for their exams somewhere in Pakistan. Photo: File

  • Lahore matric exams to take place from July 29. 
  •  308,094 candidates in total will attempt matric exams. 
  • Roll number slips for candidates appearing for grade X exams have been issued.

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE)  Lahore announced that matric exams in the city will take place from July 29. 

Roll number slips for candidates appearing for the class X secondary school examinations have been issued, said the board.

Related items

As per data shared by the BISE Lahore, 308,094 candidates in total will attempt matric exams in the city. Of these, 158,347 are boys while 142,547 are girls, said the spokesperson of the board. 

"For the convenience of the students, 866 exam centres have been set up across the city," said the spokesperson. 

He clarified that exam centres have been set up in different areas for students of Danish schools who are attempting the exams.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day visit to Uzbekistan today

PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day visit to Uzbekistan today
Karachiites can expect hot, humid weather today with some rain

Karachiites can expect hot, humid weather today with some rain
Pakistan denied US opportunity to ask for air bases: NSA Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan denied US opportunity to ask for air bases: NSA Moeed Yusuf
Pakistan invites Hamid Karzai to attend ‘special’ Afghan conference

Pakistan invites Hamid Karzai to attend ‘special’ Afghan conference
CAA advises heightened airport security, monitoring Afghan refugees' entry

CAA advises heightened airport security, monitoring Afghan refugees' entry
NAB rejects Shaukat Tarin's claim of bureaucracy fearing anti-graft watchdog

NAB rejects Shaukat Tarin's claim of bureaucracy fearing anti-graft watchdog
Former president Mamnoon Hussain passes away in Karachi

Former president Mamnoon Hussain passes away in Karachi
PM Imran Khan 'accepts he is choice of selectors', not people, Maryam Nawaz claims

PM Imran Khan 'accepts he is choice of selectors', not people, Maryam Nawaz claims
If Benazir, Malala are not your heroes, God help you: Sherry Rehman in Senate

If Benazir, Malala are not your heroes, God help you: Sherry Rehman in Senate
Former Rawalpindi commissioner arrested for suspected involvement in Ring Road scam

Former Rawalpindi commissioner arrested for suspected involvement in Ring Road scam
'Suspects threatened to kill couple,' Islamabad police informs Senate committee

'Suspects threatened to kill couple,' Islamabad police informs Senate committee
Govt to launch Sukuk bonds in bid to gather funds for PIA

Govt to launch Sukuk bonds in bid to gather funds for PIA

Latest

view all