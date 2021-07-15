 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
AFP

Taliban put three-month ceasefire on the table in exchange for release of prisoners

By
AFP

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Taliban fighters carrying heavy arms photographed. Photo: AFP
Taliban fighters carrying heavy arms photographed. Photo: AFP

  • Taliban demand release of 7,000 of its prisoners. 
  • "It is a big demand," says Afghan govt negotiator Nader Nadery. 
  • Nadery says women are suffering in districts seized by the Taliban. 

The Taliban have demanded the release of 7,000 prisoners as a condition for a three-month ceasefire, revealed a member of the Afghan government negotiator Thursday. 

"It is a big demand," Nader Nadery said, adding that the Taliban have also demanded the removal of the Taliban's leaders from a United Nations blacklist.

Nadery claimed that women were suffering in the districts that have been captured by the Taliban, adding that they were being threatened by the conservative group. 

He said in areas that the Taliban had captured, public buildings had been damaged on a large scale and that the group has halted work on all public development projects. 

The Friendship Gate at the Chaman border was closed a day earlier by Pakistan after the Taliban seized the Afghan side in the Spin Boldak district, continuing sweeping gains made by the group since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Spin Boldak was the latest in a string of border crossings and dry ports seized by the Taliban in recent weeks as they look to choke off revenues much-needed by Kabul while also filling their own coffers.

Afghanistan's interior ministry has denied the Taliban have taken the area even as social media was flooded with pictures of the group's fighters relaxing in the frontier town.

More From World:

Video: Two women miraculously survive swing fall from 6,300-foot mountain in Russia

Video: Two women miraculously survive swing fall from 6,300-foot mountain in Russia
Headscarves can be banned for Muslims at work under certain conditions, top EU court rules

Headscarves can be banned for Muslims at work under certain conditions, top EU court rules
US Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang

US Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang
Over 300 Afghans flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advances

Over 300 Afghans flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advances
Pakistani in Japan reaches out to the homeless and detained foreigners

Pakistani in Japan reaches out to the homeless and detained foreigners
Risk of 'catastrophic' COVID-19 surge in Middle East, warns WHO

Risk of 'catastrophic' COVID-19 surge in Middle East, warns WHO
Foreign forces will be treated like usurpers: Afghan Taliban to Turkey

Foreign forces will be treated like usurpers: Afghan Taliban to Turkey
Qureshi urges close coordination in Afghan peace process in meetings with Russian, Chinese counterparts

Qureshi urges close coordination in Afghan peace process in meetings with Russian, Chinese counterparts
Qureshi proposes inter-SCO collaboration on finance, connectivity for collective progress

Qureshi proposes inter-SCO collaboration on finance, connectivity for collective progress
In first for Gulf, UAE opens embassy in Israel

In first for Gulf, UAE opens embassy in Israel
Taliban take over Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan

Taliban take over Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan
Death toll rises to 17 in partial collapse of China hotel

Death toll rises to 17 in partial collapse of China hotel

Latest

view all