Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance continues to heat up

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic in Los Angeles, looking loved up while out driving together.



The pair seemed to be enjoying each other's company during their latest outing. Ben gave affectionate glances to his girlfriend who was seemingly feeling relaxed with her beau.



Ben and Lopes, who recently hooked up again after Jennifer broke up from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in March, have been seen spending as much quality time as their schedules allow in recent weeks.

The two, who have been named Bennifer by their fans, have rekindled their relationship after 18 -years.

Jennifer has been feeling comfortable in her relationship with Ben and recently posted a make-up free selfie as she removed her signature fake tan.

There are rumours and speculations that Lopez and Affleck would soon get married as their romance is heating up day by day.