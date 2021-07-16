 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Gigi Hadid sets NYC streets ablaze with her stunning walk in all-white ensemble

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Gigi Hadid delighted fans as she beamed in all-white ensemble in NYC... after announcing she replaced Chrissy Teigen in Netflix's Never Have I Ever.

The 26-year-old IMG Model put on a stylish display in gorgeous attire while strutting through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

Zayn Malik's sweetheart - who relies on stylist Mimi Cuttrell - looked sophisticated in a snug blouse tucked into matching pleated pants, and off-white heels.

The new mom looked out of this world as she also accessorized her daytime dress with a patterned purse, red belt, several necklaces, and orange rectangular gradient sunglasses.

Khai's mother styled her locks in middle-parted waves and she applied a pink shade on her lips for her solo outing.

Gigi Hadid stunned onlookers with her chic appearance as she cut model figure during her latest outing in New York on Thursday.

