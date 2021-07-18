 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 18 2021
As COVID cases rise in Karachi, govt imposes smart lockdown in Korangi District

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

A policeman stands guard beside a barrier as authorities impose a smart lockdown. Photo: File
  • Smart lockdown imposed in Rafah-e-Aam society, Shah Faisal Colony and Gulzar Colony areas. 
  • Smart lockdown to be imposed till August 31. 
  • Decision comes as cases of the infection rise in Karachi and Pakistan. 

KARACHI: As coronavirus cases rise in the city, authorities Sunday imposed a smart lockdown in the city's Korangi District in a bid to stem the spread of the infection. 

As per a report in Daily Jang, the smart lockdown has been imposed in Korangi District's Rafah-e-Aam Society, Shah Faisal Colony and Gulzar Colony. 

The smart lockdown has been imposed in the district till August 31. 

On the other hand, all markets will remain closed in Lahore today (Sunday) as per the directives of the city's deputy commissioner. 

Pakistan has been seeing a steady rise in coronavirus cases over the past week, with the coronavirus positivity ratio breaching the 5% barrier and the country reporting over 2,500 cases as well. 

Authorities in Pakistan have warned that the country is undergoing a fourth wave of the infection, with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announcing a fresh set of restrictions. 

Sindh govt impose restrictions as cases rise

The Sindh government decided to close schools, impose a ban on indoor dining again and place several other restrictions across the province as COVID-19 cases continue to increase amid fears of a fourth wave.

The steps were taken Wednesday during the meeting of the Provincial Coronavirus Taskforce headed by the Sindh CM.

Schools closed from Friday for students of all classes, except for the exams of students enrolled in class 9 and above. Once exams are finished, schools will also close for students of class 9 and above.

During the meeting, the chief minister expressed concern over the worsening situation of COVID-19 in Sindh, where the positivity ratio has increased sharply during the past few days.

Indoor dining at restaurants, amusement parks, water parks, tourists spots, cinemas, gyms and indoor games have also been closed.

The development comes amid a warning from health authorities of a fourth wave due to the non-implementation of safety protocols.

Sindh had lifted the restrictions in phases during the past couple of months after new cases dropped.

