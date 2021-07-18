Hajj underway as limited number of pilgrims arrive in Mina

Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia will begin Hajj from today (Sunday) as the pilgrims arrived in Mina.



Like last year, Hajj is being held with a limited number of pilgrims and foreign travellers being barred from performing the annual pilgrimage this year.



Saudi Arabia has allowed only 60,000 pilgrims to perform the annual pilgrimage this year from citizens and residents.



“In light of what the whole world is witnessing from the continuing developments of the coronavirus pandemic and the emergence of new mutations, Hajj registration will be limited to residents and citizens from inside the Kingdom only,” the Saudi Hajj ministry had announced on Twitter last month.



Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated will be able to take part, it added.

The ministry added that those wishing to perform Hajj must be free of any chronic diseases.

Last year, only 1,000 people residing in the kingdom were selected to perform the pilgrimage.

