 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Indian groom runs away from marriage ceremony after bride falls down

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

The Indian groom acting surprised after reportedly watching the bride. — YouTube
The Indian groom acting surprised after reportedly watching the bride. — YouTube 

Traditional weddings are always hectic as the families of the groom and the bride have to spend weeks in preparation of the event. Even with so much prepping, not everything goes according to plan on the big day.

In a video that has gone viral, something went wrong at an Indian wedding right when the bride and groom were performing religious rituals to seal their marriage.

The bride somehow lost her balance and fell sideways as soon as the groom stood up to apply the vermilion powder to her forehead.

The groom reacted with surprise to the fall but not in the way one would imagine.

He threw away his headdress and the garland he was about to put on his bride, right on top of her, and ran away from the scene.

It is not yet clear why the groom made a run for it.

More From World:

'Best day ever': Amazon's Jeff Bezos successfully concludes first space jaunt

'Best day ever': Amazon's Jeff Bezos successfully concludes first space jaunt
Suicide attack in Sadr City of Iraq leaves at least 35 dead, dozens injured: sources

Suicide attack in Sadr City of Iraq leaves at least 35 dead, dozens injured: sources
Millions more died of coronavirus in India than official tally: study

Millions more died of coronavirus in India than official tally: study
Man appears in UK court for ‘plotting’ to kill Pak blogger in Holland

Man appears in UK court for ‘plotting’ to kill Pak blogger in Holland
Human Rights Watch condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms

Human Rights Watch condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms
Video: Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers

Video: Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers
At least 28 dead, dozens injured as blast rips through Iraq's market

At least 28 dead, dozens injured as blast rips through Iraq's market
Turkey's Erdogan says Taliban should end ‘occupation’ in Afghanistan

Turkey's Erdogan says Taliban should end ‘occupation’ in Afghanistan
Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to visit areas affected by plague, says Saudi Imam

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to visit areas affected by plague, says Saudi Imam
Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire

Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire
Canada announces university scholarships in memory of Pakistani family

Canada announces university scholarships in memory of Pakistani family
Two-day talks between Afghan rivals end without any progress

Two-day talks between Afghan rivals end without any progress

Latest

view all