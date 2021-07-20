WATCH: Indian groom runs away from marriage ceremony after bride falls down

The Indian groom acting surprised after reportedly watching the bride. — YouTube

Traditional weddings are always hectic as the families of the groom and the bride have to spend weeks in preparation of the event. Even with so much prepping, not everything goes according to plan on the big day.

In a video that has gone viral, something went wrong at an Indian wedding right when the bride and groom were performing religious rituals to seal their marriage.

The bride somehow lost her balance and fell sideways as soon as the groom stood up to apply the vermilion powder to her forehead.

The groom reacted with surprise to the fall but not in the way one would imagine.

He threw away his headdress and the garland he was about to put on his bride, right on top of her, and ran away from the scene.

It is not yet clear why the groom made a run for it.