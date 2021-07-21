 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
By
Web Desk

PTA blocks TikTik again due to 'continuous presence of inappropriate content'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

TikToks logo can be seen on a smart phone. — Unsplash/File
TikTok's logo can be seen on a smart phone. — Unsplash/File
  • PTA blocks use of TikTok's app and website in Pakistan
  • PTA says action taken due to "continuous presence of inappropriate content".
  • Decison taken under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Wednesday announced it had blocked ByteDance's video-sharing platform TikTok in the country over "inappropriate content".

"In the light of relevant provisions of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, PTA has blocked access to TikTok App and website in the country," the telecom regulator said.

"The action has been taken due to continuous presence of inappropriate content on the platform and its failure to take such content down," the telecommunication authority added.

This is the fourth time that the government has interrupted — blocked or suspended — TikTok's services in the country due to the content shared on the platform.

Related items

The development comes nearly three weeks after the Sindh High Court (SHC) had withdrawn the suspension on TikTok services.

The SHC had on June 28 ordered the PTA to suspend the services of the video-sharing site on a citizen's petition, who was aggrieved by the "immorality and obscenity" on the mobile app.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi had joined the popular video-sharing platform last week, he had confirmed via his official Instagram account.

The president had uploaded a video of himself on Twitter to make the announcement and wrote that the purpose of him joining the app is to spread the message of positivity among the youth of Pakistan.

More From Sci-Tech:

Pakistan marks second Eid ul Adha under shadow of coronavirus

Pakistan marks second Eid ul Adha under shadow of coronavirus
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam admits Pakistan made mistakes against England

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam admits Pakistan made mistakes against England
Karachi man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw

Karachi man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw

Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing across Pakistan's major cities

Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing across Pakistan's major cities
Islamabad couple assault suspects sent to Adiala Jail on 10-day judicial remand

Islamabad couple assault suspects sent to Adiala Jail on 10-day judicial remand
Govt repatriates 62 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia ahead of Eid ul Adha

Govt repatriates 62 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia ahead of Eid ul Adha
South Korean Paralympian presumed dead after fall from Pakistan's Broad Peak mountain

South Korean Paralympian presumed dead after fall from Pakistan's Broad Peak mountain
Man's third marriage leads to violence during wedding function in Gujranwala

Man's third marriage leads to violence during wedding function in Gujranwala
Karachi hospitals begin turning patients away as Delta variant takes hold

Karachi hospitals begin turning patients away as Delta variant takes hold
Watch: Groom accidentally slaps bride during wedding vows

Watch: Groom accidentally slaps bride during wedding vows
At least two people killed as heavy rain lashes Lahore, other parts of Punjab

At least two people killed as heavy rain lashes Lahore, other parts of Punjab
Farrukh Habib claims PM Imran Khan's 'phone hacked during Nawaz Sharif's tenure'

Farrukh Habib claims PM Imran Khan's 'phone hacked during Nawaz Sharif's tenure'

Latest

view all