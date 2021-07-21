PTA blocks TikTik again due to 'continuous presence of inappropriate content'

TikTok's logo can be seen on a smart phone. — Unsplash/File

PTA blocks use of TikTok's app and website in Pakistan

PTA says action taken due to "continuous presence of inappropriate content".

Decison taken under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Wednesday announced it had blocked ByteDance's video-sharing platform TikTok in the country over "inappropriate content".

"In the light of relevant provisions of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, PTA has blocked access to TikTok App and website in the country," the telecom regulator said.

"The action has been taken due to continuous presence of inappropriate content on the platform and its failure to take such content down," the telecommunication authority added.

This is the fourth time that the government has interrupted — blocked or suspended — TikTok's services in the country due to the content shared on the platform.

The development comes nearly three weeks after the Sindh High Court (SHC) had withdrawn the suspension on TikTok services.



The SHC had on June 28 ordered the PTA to suspend the services of the video-sharing site on a citizen's petition, who was aggrieved by the "immorality and obscenity" on the mobile app.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi had joined the popular video-sharing platform last week, he had confirmed via his official Instagram account.

The president had uploaded a video of himself on Twitter to make the announcement and wrote that the purpose of him joining the app is to spread the message of positivity among the youth of Pakistan.