Wednesday Jul 21 2021
Kanye West only follows Kim Kardashian as he returns to Instagram

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

Kanye West is only following his estranged wife Kim Kardashian as he returned to Instagram on Tuesday night.

The Forever singer returned to Instagram a few days before the release of his new album Donda.

Kanye took to Facebook-owned app and posted a series of photos that include close ups of the gold chain around his neck.

He also shared his new music video featuring athlete Sha'Carri Richardson.

Kayne is followed by 5.6 million while the only person he follows on Instagram is his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye returned to Instagram months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, seeking to end a nearly seven-year marriage in February.

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s new album Donda will be out on Friday.

